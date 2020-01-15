Bengal Guv Dhankhar stands by 'Arjuna's arrow had nuclear power' remark, says he believes in his speech

Standing by his comment that flying objects existed during the days of Ramayana and that Arjuna's arrows in Mahabharata had atomic power, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said it is easy to dismiss his comments as "unscientific".

"It is so easy to say it is unscientific. I believe in my history, my culture, and my background of science," Dhankhar said when asked about his comments, according to news agency ANI.

Dhankhar, during a programme, had said that flying objects were present during the period of Ramayana.

"It is said that the plane was invented in 1910 or 1911. But if we delve into our scriptures, we will see in the Ramayana that we had the 'uran khatola' (aircraft)," Dhankhar had said.

"Sanjay narrated the entire war of Mahabharata (to Dhitarasthra) not from TV. The arrows of Arjuna in Mahabharata had atomic power in it," he had added.

In Mahabharata, it is said that Sanjay, even after staying away from the battle had narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra, who was blind.

"Some people may take Ram to be just a mythological figure, I don't," Dhankhar added while responding to the criticism against his comments.

The West Bengal Governor had also said he sincerely believed India was the world leader 4000 years ago, the time believed to be portrayed in the epic.

He has been castigated by academicians for his comments and joins a long list of politicians who have in recent years given bizarre interpretations linking mythology to science.

"We have given to the world which the world never had. I believe in my speech, I believe in my background of science. Our country has a rich culture which is over 4000/5000 years old," Dhankhar said, according to news agency PTI.