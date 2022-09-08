Bengal govt's grant money for Durga Puja clubs taken to develop tourism: AG tells HC

West Bengal Advocate General SN Mookherjee told Calcutta High Court on Thursday that the West Bengal government's decision to grant Rs 60,000 to each club organising community Durga Puja was taken for developing tourism in the state and showcasing its cultural heritage.

He submitted before the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj that Puja grant to clubs by the state was challenged in earlier years too, but the court had not interfered with the government's decision. Checks and balances are in place for giving the grant and utilisation certificates are given by the beneficiaries, the AG added.

The petitioners' counsel Bikash Bhattacharya prayed that the decision to give the grant be set aside as the September 6 communication is not a government order which requires the governor's consent. The communication is only an intra-departmental one as it is signed by a deputy secretary of the home and hill affairs department of the state government, he argued. Bhattacharya said that even big-budget puja organisers who spent huge amounts every year are also getting the benefit of the grant, which is public money.

The communication by the deputy secretary to the state director general of police and Kolkata police commissioner said a total Rs 240.16 crore was sanctioned to 40,028 clubs and puja organisers, of which 37,028 are under the Bengal police and the rest 3,000 in Kolkata police commissionerate area "subject to the directions of the court".

The hearing of PILs by the HC challenging the West Bengal government's decision on the grant concluded on Thursday. The court reserved its order.