Bengal govt issues COVID advisory; urges vulnerable people to avoid crowded places

The West Bengal Health Department has issued a COVID-19 advisory urging the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with comorbidities to avoid crowded places.

It stated that though the prevailing coronavirus strains in the state are known to cause mild symptoms, in some cases, however, complications may arise, especially among very aged people and those with "compromised immunity".

The health department also advised people who have not taken the precautionary COVID vaccine to get jabbed. "The currently circulating strains of COVID-19 in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. However, in a small proportion, the disease may aggravate to cause complications, especially in the very elderly, people with comorbidities (diseases of heart, kidney, liver, lungs or diabetes) and those with compromised immunity (cancer or HIV patients or people on long course steroids or other immunosuppressive drugs)," the advisory read.

It requested these vulnerable people to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible to avoid complications.

COVID-19 Vaccine

"Very old people, those with comorbidities and pregnant women should keep away from individuals suffering from fever and cold and cough," the health department advisory said, while also calling upon people to use soaps and sanitiser more frequently and inculcate the habit among children. The health department also urged people to not spit anywhere in public places. It asked people to go for a COVID test if they develop a sore throat, or cough and cold and remain in home isolation for a week if the results return positive.

The health department requested people to visit the hospital if their symptoms aggravate or their oxygen saturation fall. It urged people not to take antibiotics or cough syrups without medical advice and call state helpline 14416 in cases of emergency.

