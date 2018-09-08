App
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal govt committed to spread education: Mamata Baneerjee

The UNESCO in 1966 declared September 8 as International Literacy Day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said that her government was committed to spreading education in all sections of the people.

"Today is International Literacy Day. The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Also read — World Literacy Day: 3 steps to build a financially literate young India

"Our Govt is committed to spreading the light of education among all," she said. The UNESCO in 1966 declared September 8 as International Literacy Day.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Current Affairs #India #Politics #west bengal

