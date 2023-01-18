 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengal Governor meets VCs of state varsities; Education minister says exchanges were 'cordial'

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

CV Ananda Bose describes himself as a motivational speaker, housing expert, innovator, writer and orator. (www.drcvanandabose.com)

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose held a meeting with Vice-Chancellors (VC) of 31 state universities in the presence of Education minister Bratya Basu.

The hour-long meeting on Tuesday, which was later termed as "cordial" by the minister, assumed significance, given the stormy relations the government and a section of VCs had with Bose's predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who would often criticise the TMC dispensations style of functioning.

Dhankhar had on occasions called for similar interactions in Raj Bhavan, but VCs had then skipped the meetings, citing various reasons.

Basu told reporters that both Bose and the university authorities stressed on the need for regular coordination and synergy as they work for the betterment of the education scenario in the state.

"Today's meeting was held on a positive note. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also recently met the honourable Governor and held fruitful talks with him on multiple issues. In the coming days, both Nabanna (state secretariat) and Raj Bhavan will work in tandem, we hope," he emphasised.

One of the vice-chancellors, who did not wish to be named, said the governor has advised them to find alternative sources of revenue for universities.