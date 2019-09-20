Bengal governor leaves Jadavpur University with minister Babul Supriyo

The governor had rushed to the university after taking strong note of the sordid incident of the minister being allegedly heckled, shown black flags and prevented from leaving the premises by a section of its students, hailing from leftist unions and some from TMC students wing.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left Jadavpur University campus late Thursday evening with Union Minister Babul Supriyo after facing students demonstration for about an hour.
The protesting students of the university staged demonstration before the governor as he tried to leave campus with Supriyo. The agitating students ended the blockade after the police and the university teachers pursuaded them and the governor left the place with the minister in his car.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:20 am