App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bengal governor leaves Jadavpur University with minister Babul Supriyo

The governor had rushed to the university after taking strong note of the sordid incident of the minister being allegedly heckled, shown black flags and prevented from leaving the premises by a section of its students, hailing from leftist unions and some from TMC students wing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left Jadavpur University campus late Thursday evening with Union Minister Babul Supriyo after facing students demonstration for about an hour.

The governor had rushed to the university after taking strong note of the sordid incident of the minister being allegedly heckled, shown black flags and prevented from leaving the premises by a section of its students, hailing from leftist unions and some from TMC students wing.

The protesting students of the university staged demonstration before the governor as he tried to leave campus with Supriyo. The agitating students ended the blockade after the police and the university teachers pursuaded them and the governor left the place with the minister in his car.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.