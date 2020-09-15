Bengal government wants NGT to allow Chhath Puja at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarovar

Chhath Puja is performed with much fanfare in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal.

People who are native to Bihar are scattered all over Kolkata and Chhath Puja is an important festival for them. So, the Kolkata Municipal Development Authority (KMDA) wants the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to relax its ban on performing Chhath Puja rituals at the city’s famous Rabindra Sarovar lake.

The green court will be hearing the KMDA review petition concerning Chhath Puja celebrations on September 17, reported Hindustan Times.

But conservationists and wildlife activists have been raising concerns over water pollution and damage to marine life caused by the devotees.

Accordingly, the NGT had passed an order in 2018 to ban Chhath Puja rituals at Rabindra Sarovar.

However, flouting the ban, hundreds of Biahris had barged into the Rabindra Sarovar lake’s premises in November last year to perform the rituals. This had happened even though the West Bengal government had arranged for alternative sites.

The KMDA plea to relax the ban has drawn the ire of environmentalists and activists once again, while opposition parties have alleged the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) attempts to woo Hindi-speaking voters ahead of 2021 polls as the motive.

However, a senior KMDA official has said: “It is very difficult to control the religious sentiments of people. The police could not take any harsh measures because the rituals are performed by women. We have appealed to the NGT to relax the ban this year. The puja will be held on November 20.”

The Rabindra Sarovar lake which is home to hundreds of species of flora and fauna was declared a site of national importance. The lake was developed by the British in the 1920s and continues to be a nature lover’s paradise.