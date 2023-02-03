English
    Bengal gets record allocation of Rs 11,970 crore in Railway budget

    Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this was nearly three times the Railway budget allocations for the state which, he said, used to receive around Rs 4,380 crore annually during the 2009-2014 period.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 11:52 PM IST
    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 93 stations will be redeveloped in West Bengal and massive work will take place in boosting the railway infrastructure. (File Photo: ANI)

    West Bengal has got a record allocation of Rs 11,970 crore in the Railway budget for 2023-24, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw said on Friday.

    He said that 93 stations will be redeveloped in the state and massive work will take place in boosting the railway infrastructure.

    "West Bengal has got record allocation of Rs 11,970 crore, this kind of allocation for Bengal was never ever thought of," he said.

    He said that this was nearly three times the Railway budget allocations for the state which, he said, used to receive around Rs 4,380 crore annually during the 2009-2014 period.