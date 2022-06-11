English
    Bengal: Fresh violence in Howrah's Panchla; protesters clash with police, houses gutted

    Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours

    PTI
    June 11, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
    West Bengal police personnel (Representational image/Reuters)

    

    Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire, a senior officer said.

    Protesters pelted policemen with stones, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

    Several fire tenders were pressed into service as police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, the officer said, adding the situation was “under control” at the moment.

    “The agitators have been dispersed. Some policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are conducting a route march in the area. The situation is under control,” he said.

    Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

    Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

    Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.
    
    Tags: #BJP #Howrah #Nupur Sharma #west bengal
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 05:14 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.