English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    West Bengal bans internet services on Class 10 board exam days in some areas to stop cheating

    The notice said intelligence reports have been received that internet transmission and voice over internet telephony may be used for “unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days”.

    PTI
    March 06, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    In an unprecedented step, the West Bengal government has decided to temporarily suspend internet services on the days of class 10 state board examination starting from Monday in some areas of the state to stop cheating, an official said.

    The move was necessitated in the wake of reports of purported leak of question papers via social media platforms from some exam centres in several districts including Malda and Murshidabad within an hour of commencement of exams in 2019 and 2020, an official of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) told PTI on Sunday.

    The WBBSE conducts the examination which was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The notice said intelligence reports have been received that internet transmission and voice over internet telephony may be used for “unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days”.

    As assessment of the inputs “gives reason to believe that such unlawful activities are likely to occur in the absence of preventive measures”, the administration has made the decision, it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Though the order did not specifically mention ‘Madhyamik’ examination, the area-specific clamp on the transmission of texts, images and videos will be in force from 11 am to 3:15 pm on March 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 – the time and dates of the class 10 board exam.

    The notification did not name the areas where the curb will be in force.

    The official said the places will be decided as per requirement.

    However, phone calls and SMS services will not be curbed anywhere.

    According to a source, internet services were suspended on exam days earlier also but it was not announced.

    WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Gangulytold PTI: “The board has no role in this issue. It is purely an administrative decision taken by the state secretariat.” Ganguly, however, said no question paper leak had taken place in 2019 and 2020 Madhyamik examinations as the “leaked” papers did not tally with the original ones.

    “It was an act of mischief which failed to disrupt the process and we request all to bring to our notice any such act in future,” he said.

    An estimated 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys will appear for the Madhyamik examination this year.

    The class 10 board examinations could not be held last year due to the COVID-19 situation and candidates were awarded marks based on evaluation criteria formulated by an expert committee constituted by the board.
    PTI
    Tags: #Class 10 board exams #Exams 2022 #Internet #west bengal
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 07:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.