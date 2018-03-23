App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 23, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Benefit from China-Pakistan economic corridor, don't criticise it: Pakistan to India

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Islamabad, Pakistan Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC was a purely economic development project that would benefit the region, reported Dawn.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan has asked India to review its approach to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stop criticising it.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Islamabad, Pakistan Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC was a purely economic development project that would benefit the region, reported Dawn.

“India should benefit from the project rather than pursue unnecessary criticism,” he said. Iqbal further said India’s reaction to the CPEC was negative and that it would soon realise that the project was beneficial and would bring prosperity to the region, including China and Pakistan.

Read More

tags #CPEC #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan #World News

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC