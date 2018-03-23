Benefit from China-Pakistan economic corridor, don't criticise it: Pakistan to India

Pakistan has asked India to review its approach to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stop criticising it.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Islamabad, Pakistan Minister of Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal said that CPEC was a purely economic development project that would benefit the region, reported Dawn.

“India should benefit from the project rather than pursue unnecessary criticism,” he said. Iqbal further said India’s reaction to the CPEC was negative and that it would soon realise that the project was beneficial and would bring prosperity to the region, including China and Pakistan.