    Beneficiaries in 15-18 years age group to start getting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine from today

    The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

    PTI
    January 31, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Gujarat began the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group on January 3, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in the category in one week. (Image: ANI)

    Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said.  The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

    Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose.

    Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27.  Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

    He, however, remarked that the inoculation drive in private schools was going on at a snail’s pace.
    PTI
