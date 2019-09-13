BEML sets up bogie traction motor run test facility for Metro

BEML on September 13 opened a 'Bogie Traction Motor Run test facility' for Metro at its Metro manufacturing unit here.

"The indigenously developed facility is one of its kind in India, and will help in improving Metro train ride quality and increases the reliability of coaches," said the Miniratna Government of India undertaking under Ministry of Defence.

"This will run on electrical drive type for checking the drive from Traction Motors to Wheels," the company said in a statement.

At a function held at BEML Bangalore Complex, the facility was inaugurated by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth, in the presence of BEML Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Kumar Hota, and senior executives of BEML & BMRCL.

BEML also noted that it had supplied 150 Metro cars to BMRCL which are running as 3-car train sets.

In addition, against a contract of 192 cars, BEML so far supplied 105 cars for conversion into 6-car train sets and balance are being delivered progressively by June 2020.

BEML also said it is currently supplying Metro cars to Kolkata and Mumbai in addition to cars already supplied to Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur.