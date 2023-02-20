 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BEML joins hands with DMRC-led special purpose vehicle to construct Bahrain Metro

Feb 20, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

As part of the MoU, BEML will manufacture and supply rolling stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting, and facilitation of contractual obligations for the first phase of the Bahrain Metro Project.

Indigenous metro rolling stock maker BEML Limited, a schedule ‘A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, on February 20 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-led special purpose vehicle (SPV) for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

"The Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the Phase-1 Project of Bahrain Metro," the DMRC said in a release.

