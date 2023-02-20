BEML joins hands with DMRC-led special purpose vehicle to construct Bahrain Metro

Representative Image

Indigenous metro rolling stock maker BEML Limited, a schedule ‘A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, on February 20 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)-led special purpose vehicle (SPV) for constructing the Bahrain Metro Rail Project Phase-1.

"The Delhi Metro has qualified for the pre-qualification tender process for an international consultancy project to construct the Phase-1 Project of Bahrain Metro," the DMRC said in a release.

As part of the MoU, BEML will manufacture and supply rolling stock and DMRC will provide expertise in the fields of project development, budgeting, and facilitation of contractual obligations for the first phase of the Bahrain Metro Project.

Also read: Delhi Metro to launch India's first virtual shopping, recharge app

It involves the construction of a 30-km network with 20 stations, DMRC officials have informed.

“The MoU will allow BEML to leverage its manufacturing expertise and technologies to optimize business operations for urban transportation Metro Rolling Stock and expand on a global level,” the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed by Saleem Ahmed, Executive Director (Last Mile Connectivity), Delhi Metro and DS Ganesh, General Manager (Marketing), BEML in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC, and Amit Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director, BEML.

Currently, the Delhi Metro is exploring opportunities to bag international projects for the construction and operations of metros across the world, DMRC officials said.

The Delhi Metro has already qualified in the pre-bid process for constructing the Tel Aviv Metro Project in Israel and is in the process of bidding for other international metro projects such as Alexandria in Egypt, Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, and Mauritius. It is currently engaged in the construction of the Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh as a consultant.