Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Belgium assures of cooperation in extradition of Nirav Modi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought his extradition in connection with a money laundering case from Belgium, the UK and a few other countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Belgian Ambassador to India Jan Luykx today assured of the western European country's cooperation in extraditing fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought his extradition in connection with a money laundering case from Belgium, the UK and a few other countries.

"We always cooperate," Luykx said in reply to a question on the sidelines of a Merchants' Chamber of Commerce session.

"There is an extradition treaty (between Belgium and India) that is old, but still exists. We are a country that respects treaties. Rule of law applies in Belgium," he said.

The envoy, however, said as it is a legal issue there would be a procedure for such things.

Modi's extradition was sought on the basis of a recent charge sheet filed by the ED against the diamond merchant and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had moved a special court in Mumbai yesterday seeking the extradition.

According to officials, the extradition request was made to multiple countries as Modi had been continuously changing his location across the globe.

Modi, his uncle and jeweller Mehul Choksi and others are being probed by various agencies after the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud came to light.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each in connection with the case. Both are said to have left the country before the criminal cases were filed against them.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 07:05 pm

tags #Belgium #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi

