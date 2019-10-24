Belapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Belapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Belapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Belapur constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Belapur is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 49.79% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.71% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Manda Vijay Mhatre won this seat by a margin of 1491 votes, which was 0.78% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 190271 votes.Ganesh Naik won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12873 votes. NCP polled 146353 votes, 40.78% of the total votes polled.
