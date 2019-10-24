Belapur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Belapur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Belapur is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Belapur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 49.79% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 46.71% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Manda Vijay Mhatre won this seat by a margin of 1491 votes, which was 0.78% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 190271 votes.