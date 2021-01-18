MARKET NEWS

Belagavi border row | You are not just a Shiv Sena activist, you are also a CM: Siddaramaiah tells Uddhav Thackeray

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over districts of Belagavi, Karwat & Nipani has been a bone of contention for over 70 years now.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST

Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to condemn Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on incorporating Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka into Maharashtra, reported ANI.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over districts of Belagavi, Karwat and Nipani has been going on for over 70 years now.

Reiterating the findings of the Mahajan report, Siddaramaih reminded Thackeray that he is not just a Shiv Sena activist, but also a responsible chief minister. He further went on to request Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to give a befitting response on this matter.

Earlier, on January 17, the Chief Minister Office of Maharashtra tweeted saying, 'bringing back Marathi linguistic and cultural regions from Karnataka to Maharashtra will be the real tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the fight of Belagavi border dispute'.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India News #K Siddaramaiah #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Jan 18, 2021 06:05 pm

