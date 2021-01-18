Belagavi border row | You are not just a Shiv Sena activist, you are also a CM: Siddaramaiah tells Uddhav Thackeray



I strongly condemn the statement made by @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray about our Belagavi.

Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Don't try to instigate us by bringing up the issue which is already resolved.@OfficeofUT#ಬೆಳಗಾವಿನಮ್ಮದು

1/3 January 18, 2021

Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to condemn Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on incorporating Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka into Maharashtra, reported ANI.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over districts of Belagavi, Karwat and Nipani has been going on for over 70 years now.

Reiterating the findings of the Mahajan report, Siddaramaih reminded Thackeray that he is not just a Shiv Sena activist, but also a responsible chief minister. He further went on to request Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to give a befitting response on this matter.



Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister.@OfficeofUT#ಬೆಳಗಾವಿನಮ್ಮದು

2/3 January 18, 2021





We will never compromise or politicize on matters related to land-water-language of Karnataka. Protecting our State is our responsibility.@CMofKarnataka should officially give a befitting response to the stupid comments made by Uddhav Thackeray.@OfficeofUT#ಬೆಳಗಾವಿನಮ್ಮದು

3/3

— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 18, 2021

Earlier, on January 17, the Chief Minister Office of Maharashtra tweeted saying, 'bringing back Marathi linguistic and cultural regions from Karnataka to Maharashtra will be the real tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the fight of Belagavi border dispute'.