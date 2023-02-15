English
    Bharat Electronics to manufacture Israel's LORA ballistic missile for Indian Tri-services

    PTI
    February 15, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST
    Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for domestic manufacture and supply of its Long Range Artillery Weapon System (LORA) for the Indian Tri-services.

    The state-of-the-art strategic weapon system will be manufactured by BEL, as the prime contractor, based on the workshare arrangement with IAI.

    "The LORA system provides ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges with a precision level of 10 metres CEP (circular error probable)", it added.

