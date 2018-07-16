BEL signs pact with Saab to market an air surveillance radar

Navratna defence unit Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed an agreement with the Swedish firm Saab for jointly marketing the L-Band 3D air surveillance radar (RAWL-03) which is co-developed by the companies.

"The Bengaluru-based BEL has joined hands with Saab, Sweden and the US, to market the long range air surveillance radar, a cost-effective L-band 3 dimensional (3D) radar, for early detection and tracking of air and surface targets," the PSU said in a statement today.

The RAWL-03 will be offered in both ship-borne and land-based configurations, the statement added.

The system is based on the state-of-the-art GaN TR module technology and incorporates the latest signal processing techniques.

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions in military defence and civil security and has operations and employees across the world.

BEL is the nation's leading defence electronics company, engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art radars like weapon locating radar and battle field surveillance radar, communication systems, naval systems, electronic warfare systems, missile systems, tank electronics and gun/weapon systems, coastal surveillance system etc, for the armed forces.