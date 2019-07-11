App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Being targeted due to our work on human rights: Indira Jaising on CBI raids

Jaising is not named as an accused in the FIR but her alleged role has been mentioned in the complaint of the ministry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising alleged on July 11 that she and her husband were being "targeted" by the CBI due to their work in the field of human rights, after sleuths from the central agency carried out searches at her residence and office.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at the residence of former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Jaising and the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by her husband Anand Grover, officials said.

The searches are being carried out at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising here, the office of the NGO at Jangpura and another office in Mumbai from 5 am, they added.

Grover was booked by the central probe agency for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violations in receiving foreign aid.

"Mr Grover and I are being targeted for the human rights work that we have done over the years," Jaising told reporters.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Grover and the NGO on the basis of a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which had alleged several discrepancies in the utilisation of foreign aid received by the organisation.

Jaising is not named as an accused in the FIR but her alleged role has been mentioned in the complaint of the ministry.

The CBI has booked Grover, the president of Lawyers Collective, and unidentified office-bearers of the organisation, besides unidentified officials in this connection.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #India

