App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Behind every successful man's fall, is a woman: Shatrughan Sinha

The #MeToo movement hit Bollywood last year and saw several women coming out with their horror stories of sexual harassment and rape by actors and filmmakers from the industry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said behind a successful man's fall is a woman but clarified that he was not making fun of the #MeToo movement and his comments should be taken in "right humour".

"Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn't be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man's fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I've seen in this movement," he said at the launch of the book "A Touch of Evil" by author Dhruv Somani.

"I really call myself fortunate that in today's times, tamam harkate karne kay bawajood (despite everything that I've done), my name hasn't come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there's nothing, I can show, 'I am happily married, my life is good.'"

Sinha said his wife, Poonam, is a "goddess" and his "everything".

related news

"Even if anyone wants to say anything about me, please don't say,'" he added.

The #MeToo movement hit Bollywood last year and saw several women coming out with their horror stories of sexual harassment and rape by actors and filmmakers from the industry.

When asked whether he was making fun of the movement, Sinha backtracked and said his statement should be taken in "right humour."

"Don't take it otherwise. Please take it with a plain sense of humour. I highly appreciate and applaud the women, who, better late than never, have come forward... I salute their courage and guts.

"But beyond that, I don't want to go further at this hour because it's a book launch event and we should not cross our limits. But having said this, I understand what you are saying and I am highly supportive of what you said," he added.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shatrughan Sinha

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.