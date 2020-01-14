Behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan: Delhi Court on Chandrasekhar Azad’s arrest

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on January 14 slammed the Delhi Police saying, “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan.” The court was hearing a bail application filed by Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad.

Judge Kamini Lau further told the public prosecutor, “Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

According to Live Law, when the prosecutor mentioned social media posts by Azad about the protest, Judge Lau asked: "Where is the violence? What is wrong with any of these posts? Who says you cannot protest. Have you read the constitution?"

Referring to the posts, Judge Lau said, "None of these are unconstitutional".

Azad had moved the court seeking bail in connection with violence during a protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi’s Daryaganj area, claiming that police invoked "boilerplate" charges against him and arrested him "mechanically" without following the due process of law.

The Bhim Army chief, currently in judicial custody, claimed he has been falsely implicated as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were not only "ill founded", also "improbable".

The bail plea, filed through Advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleged that no specific incriminating role has been attributed to Azad in the FIR, whose contents were "vague" and based on "conjectures and surmises".

Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20.

The other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

Azad's plea further said he was willing to fully cooperate with the investigation in the case and would not tamper with any evidence or influence any witnesses.

The court had earlier pulled up Tihar jail authorities for acting in a "callous manner" by flouting laws that safeguard a prisoner's right and asked them to ensure that Azad was treated for polycythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

It had said that despite knowing Azad's condition, he was given ordinary medical care and not the treatment needed to address his ailment.

