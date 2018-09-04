Before retirement, CJI Dipak Misra set to deliver 10 key verdicts in 20 working days

With just 20 working days to go before his retirement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra is set to deliver verdicts in at least 10 important cases, including the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

CJI Misra will retire on October 2. As the day is a public holiday due to the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 1 will technically be his last working day. Media reports suggest that CJI Misra has recommended Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.

CJI Misra will deliver verdicts in key cases in the Supreme Court, including petitions filed by social activists challenging validity of Aadhaar and the law enabling it.

The government has been ambitiously pushing the 12-digit unique identity number. A constitution bench of the top court had reserved the verdict in the case on May 10 after regular hearings that lasted 38 days across four months.

The bench, headed by CJI Misra is also expected to deliver its verdict on petitions demanding decriminalisation of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises homosexuality. The apex court had reserved the verdict in the case on July 17.

The Supreme Court is also expected to answer questions on whether a mosque is integral to Islam. A ruling in this case could come before the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute is taken up, the report suggests.

Senior advocate Gyanant Singh told the newspaper, “The next few weeks are going to be very important for the country. The top court is set to adjudicate on many contentious issues that will determine not just the polity but also settle contentious social issues one way or other.”

“It’s an unprecedented situation that so many judgments with far-reaching impact will be delivered,” he added.

According to the report, the CJI Misra-led constitutional bench will also be taking up the question of whether women of a certain age group can be stopped from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The bench had reserved its order on the issue after a non-governmental organisation (NGO) approached the apex court challenging the prohibition.

The top court is also expected to deliver its verdict in the case regarding a penal law that deals with adultery.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has been seeking a review of the 2006 judgement which restricts reservation in promotion in government jobs for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). A bench led by CJI Misra is likely to deliver a verdict in this matter as well.