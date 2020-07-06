Before Galwan pullback, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister for 2 hours on the phone

A day before the Chinese Army removed its tents and started withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley as the first sign of de-escalation of the tension in eastern Ladakh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a two-hour-long telephonic conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 5.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on July 6, detailing the conversation that NSA Doval had with the Chinese minister concerning the India-China border dispute and why it is in the best interest to thaw the ongoing tension.

The MEA statement read: “The two special representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes. Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from Indo-China border areas.”