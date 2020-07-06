App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Before Galwan pullback, NSA Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister for 2 hours on the phone

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement detailing the conversation that NSA Ajit Doval had with the Chinese foreign minister concerning the India-China border dispute and why it is in the best interest of both nations to thaw the ongoing tension along the LAC in Ladakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Reuters)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Reuters)

A day before the Chinese Army removed its tents and started withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley as the first sign of de-escalation of the tension in eastern Ladakh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a two-hour-long telephonic conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 5.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on July 6, detailing the conversation that NSA Doval had with the Chinese minister concerning the India-China border dispute and why it is in the best interest to thaw the ongoing tension.

The MEA statement read: “The two special representatives agreed that both sides should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas was essential for the further development of our bilateral relations and that two sides should not allow differences to become disputes. Therefore, they agreed that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from Indo-China border areas.”

India-China border tensions | India’s spending on LAC roads tripled since 2016

According to MEA, both nations agreed to expedite the disengagement of their border troops along the LAC, while India also sought the restoration of status quo in several areas such as Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #india china border dispute #India China border news #National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.