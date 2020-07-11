Beef ban back on the table when COVID-19 situation eases in Karnataka: Minister

The anti-cow slaughter bill, which has already been introduced in states like Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Maharastra and Madhya Pradesh, will also be implemented in Karnataka once the COVID-19 pandemic eases in the state, Hindustan Times reports.

The bill, which was introduced by the BS Yeddyurappa led-government in 2010 and failed to get President's assent, was revoked by the Siddaramaiah-led government three years ago.

“I will discuss this matter with the Chief Minister and if this pandemic situation eases, by next session, if not by upcoming assembly session, we will try to bring Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill,” said Prabhu Chauhan, Karnataka's Animal Husbandry Minister, adding that the state government will soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef.

The latest state to join the list was Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government passed a draft ordinance to prevent cow slaughter. This included maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

Introducing a cow-slaughter bill was also part of this BJP government's manifesto. It also featured in the manifesto of the Yeddyurappa government's manifesto when they ran for election in 2018.

Mindful of the COVID-19 situation, there has been a temporary hault in its implementation, “The government will form a team of experts to look into once the current pandemic situation eases,” Chauhan stated, adding that if needed the team of experts will visit states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.