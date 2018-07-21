Bedi gives nod to introduce Appropriation Bill with rider

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has granted approval to the territorial assembly to bring in and adopt the 'Appropriation Bill' with a condition to comply with the Supreme Court order to allow the three nominated MLAs of BJP to attend the proceedings of the House.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of her visit to the Electricity Department, she said her office had received the communication of the Supreme Court regarding the three nominated MLAs "to function as such and attend and participate in the proceedings of the Assembly."

She had accordingly forwarded and recommended "introduction of the Appropriation Bill to the Legislative Assembly last night for its consideration with the condition to comply with the interim order of the Supreme court in respect of the three nominated legislators," she added.

Bedi also requested the Speaker while forwarding her recommendation for the adoption of the Appropriation Bill "to reconvenethe Assembly to transact the important financial business."

"I have requested the Speaker to reconvene the session (which was adjourned sine die on July 19 without being able to pass the Appropriate Bill for want of Lt Governor's approval then to introduce the Bill), to pass the bill and send it back to me for assent. With this compliance there will be no cause of dislocation of any public service," she said.

The Budget session of the Assembly began on July 2 and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio presented the Rs 7,530 crore budget for the fiscal 2018-2019. The House was originally scheduled to have its session till July 27.

But the days of meeting were rescheduled and the House had its sittings only till July 19 as the Chief Minister and his colleagues along with the MLAs had planned to visit New Delhi on July 23 to press the Centre for grant of Statehood. The Appropriation Bill slated to be introduced on July 18 could not be brought in as the approval of Lt Governor was not available till then.

The House adjourned on July 19without being able to bring in the Appropriation Bill,causing apprehension whether the disbursement of salaries and pension to retired government staff and meeting of routine commitments would be possible for want of adoption of the Bill.

While Chief Minister Narayanasamy blamed the Lt Governor for the impasse, the former IPS officer said the session was originally scheduled to have sittings till July 27 but was suddenly "foreclosed." She wanted the government to make it transparent as to what necessitated this decision.

The Supreme Court had on July 19 pronounced an interim order directing the Puducherry Assembly Speaker to allow the three nominated members to function as MLAs till the adjudication of the petition filed before the apex court.

The petitions challenged the order of the High court delivered on March 23 this year upholding the nomination of the three members to be legislators of Puducherry Assembly. Meanwhile, the AIADMK urged the Centre to send a high level official team to study the "impasse prevailing in Puducherry following intensive face off between Lt Governor and the Chief Minister" on the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal 2018-2019.

He said Bedi had claimed that she had sent in her approval last night to the Assembly to adopt the Bill after reconvening the Assembly, subject to the condition that the Apex court order relating to nominated MLAs should be complied with.

"It is still a big question whether the Lt Governor could fix a condition while making her recommendation for reconvening of the House to the Speaker," he said.