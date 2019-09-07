App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2019 03:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Be courageous and hope for the best: PM Modi on Chandrayaan 2

Minutes before making the announcement about losing communication with the 'Vikram' lander, ISRO Chairman K Sivan briefed the prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ISRO scientists to "be courageous" and hope for the best soon after India's space agency announced that communication with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander was lost before touchdown on September 7.

Modi, who witnessed the proceedings at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre here, told the scientific community that the country was proud of them and asked them to be courageous.

"Be courageous...Hope for the best," Modi told the scientists.

Later in a tweet, Modi said, "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!"


First Published on Sep 7, 2019 02:55 am

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #India #ISRO #PM Modi

