Be courageous and hope for the best: PM Modi on Chandrayaan 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ISRO scientists to "be courageous" and hope for the best soon after India's space agency announced that communication with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander was lost before touchdown on September 7.

Modi, who witnessed the proceedings at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre here, told the scientific community that the country was proud of them and asked them to be courageous.

"Be courageous...Hope for the best," Modi told the scientists.

Minutes before making the announcement about losing communication with the 'Vikram' lander, ISRO Chairman K Sivan briefed the prime minister.



India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!

Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Rs 599 for first year

Later in a tweet, Modi said, "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!"