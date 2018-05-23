BDA to open its office to public throughout duty hours

In a first indication of the new government taking over in Karnataka, the Bangalore Development Authority will open its office to public for meeting and interacting with officials throughout duty hours from tomorrow. The BDA had fixed a daily slot of two hours and thirty minutes for public to interact with officials from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

However, from now on the BDA will be open to public from 11 am till 5.30 pm to address the grievances, a BDA press release said.

The BDA will also hold public grievance redress meetings on Wednesdays of second and fourth week of every month at 3 pm, it said. The new order was brought in the BDA, minutes before H D Kumaraswamy took over as state chief minister.