BCCI President Sourav Ganguly admitted to Kolkata hospital after complaining of chest pain

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was taken to the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after falling ill while working out in the gym at his residence, according to a report.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly


Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on January 2 after he complained of chest pain, news agency PTI reported citing hospital sources.

According to a report by India Today, Ganguly was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital after falling ill while working out in the gym at his residence. The news report also suggests that he will be discharged later on January 2 after getting an angioplasty.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify these news reports.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet: "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!"

Affectionately called 'Dada (elder brother)' by his fans, Ganguly played for the national side between 1992 and 2008. He also captained the Indian team in Tests and One Day Internationals (ODIs), including in the 2003 world cup final.

After retirement, Ganguly turned to cricket commentary and administration. Before taking over as the BCCI chief in 2019, the 48 year old served as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Sourav Ganguly
first published: Jan 2, 2021 02:13 pm

