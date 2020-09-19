BCCI, Emirates board sign hosting agreement MoU, next IPL and England home series could be options

The BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board on September 19 signed a Memorandum of Understanding and hosting agreement to boost cricketing ties between the two countries, which could make UAE a second option for India's home series if the surge in COVID-19 cases continues.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted about the same.

"I along with Vice Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni signed an MoU & Hosting agreement between @BCCI and @EmiratesCricket to boost the cricketing ties between our countries," Shah wrote on his twitter handle.

Shah was joined by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and treasurer Arun Dhumal.

While there was no official confirmation, but the agreement could mean that the IPL 2021, which is supposed to be held in next six months, could be again hosted in the UAE if the situation doesn't improve in India.

"There are two major events. England home series for which having it in India is still the first option.

"However, if the COVID caseload during January remains same, I guess it's only fair that BCCI keeps an option B ready which could be UAE. Also the next big issue is IPL 2021 which starts late March, early April," a senior BCCI source said.