BCCI congratulates Mithali Raj for record as leading run-getter in Women’s International Cricket

Mithali Raj, who is India's Test and ODI captain, averages a staggering 51.80 in the 50-over format. (Photo: Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 3 congratulated Team India captain Mithali Raj for become the leading run-getter in women’s international cricket, surpassing England’s Charlotte Edwards.



RECORD: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards. pic.twitter.com/XVEEK5ugtV

— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

“RECORD: Team India captain Mithali Raj is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women's international cricket across formats. She goes past England's Charlotte Edwards,” (sic) the official BCCI account tweeted.

Raj, who is already the leading run-getter in one day internationals (ODIs), on July 3 surpassed Edwards to become the highest run-getter across formats. Only two women cricketers have scored more than 10,000 runs.

Raj, who is India's Test and ODI captain, averages a staggering 51.80 in the 50-over format.

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on July 4 lauded Raj’s achievements and said her record “is here to stay”.

"Her records speak for themselves. What she has achieved is comparable to the achievements of the great Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. It is safe to say that she will be lonely at the top for a long time. I don't see her record being broken anytime soon," Rangaswamy, who is also a BCCI Apex Council member, told PTI.

Raj scored her fourth successive half century on July 3 to lead India to a consolation victory over England in the third ODI.

(With inputs from PTI)