English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    BCAS allows Sikh aviation sector employees to carry kirpan within airports

    The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) order on March 4, banning Sikh aviation sector employees from carrying kirpan on person within any Indian airport premises, was criticised by leading Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

    PTI
    March 14, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    Source: Shutterstock

    Source: Shutterstock

    Aviation security regulator BCAS has permitted Sikh aviation sector employees to carry kirpan on person within the airport premises, a document stated.

    The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) order on March 4, banning Sikh aviation sector employees from carrying kirpan on person within any Indian airport premises, was criticised by leading Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

    Subsequently, on March 12, the BCAS removed the ban.

    Kirpan, a curved dagger, has to be worn next to the body in Sikh religion.

    In the March 4 order, the BCAS said, "Kirpan may be carried only by a Sikh passenger, on his person, provided the length of the blade does not exceed six inches and the total length does not exceed nine inches”.

    Close

    Kirpan is allowed while travelling by air on Indian aircraft within India, it noted.

    "This exception shall be for Sikh passengers only as stated above. And, no stakeholder or its employee at airport (including Sikh) and working in any terminal, domestic or international, shall be allowed to carry Kirpan on person,” it added.

    On March 9, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating that the March 4 order was an attack on Sikh rights.

    Therefore, on March 12, the BCAS issued a corrigendum to the March 4 order.

    The corrigendum removed the paragraph that prohibited Sikh employees to bring kirpan at any airport.
    PTI
    Tags: #BCAS #Bureau of Civil Aviation Security #India #kirpan
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 04:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.