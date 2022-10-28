English
    BBMP has completely failed: HC on potholes in Bengaluru

    The division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was told by the advocate for the petitioners that the number of people dying in pothole-related incidents was increasing due to the unscientific way of filling the potholes.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    Representational Image

    The High Court of Karnataka said the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has completely failed in implementing its orders on filling potholes on Bengaluru's roads.

    The court continued its hearing of a public interest litigation on Thursday.

    The BBMP advocate submitted a report on the efforts undertaken by the civic body to fill up potholes.

    However, the court said the BBMP "has completely failed" in its task and directed it to file an affidavit on how many potholes have been filled so far.

    The hearing was adjourned to November 2.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) #Karnataka HC #Potholes
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 10:27 am
