BBC tax issue | All entities must fully comply with law: Jaishankar responds to UK foreign secretary

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "firmly" responded after his UK counterpart James Cleverly raised the issue of tax surveys at the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Mumbai and New Delhi, reports said.

Cleverly, the UK Foreign Secretary, had reportedly raised the issue with Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 1. In response, Jaishankar firmly told him that "all entities operating in India must comply fully with the relevant laws and regulations", news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was awaited by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

The surveys at the BBC offices were carried out by the Income Tax Department for nearly 58 hours, from February 14-16.