BBC tax issue | All entities must fully comply with law: Jaishankar responds to UK foreign secretary

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "firmly" responded after his UK counterpart James Cleverly raised the issue of tax surveys at the offices of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Mumbai and New Delhi, reports said.

Cleverly, the UK Foreign Secretary, had reportedly raised the issue with Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 1. In response, Jaishankar firmly told him that "all entities operating in India must comply fully with the relevant laws and regulations", news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was awaited by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

The surveys at the BBC offices were carried out by the Income Tax Department for nearly 58 hours, from February 14-16.

The tax department, in a statement, said it gathered "several evidences" pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that "tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group". The survey also revealed that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages, apart from English, "the income and profits shown by various group entities is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India", according to a statement issued by the taxation body. Related stories Two Australian universities to set up campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City: Dharmendra Pradhan

EAM S Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov The survey operation has resulted in "unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents" which will be further examined in due course, it further said. The I-T department's action has drawn flak from the Opposition parties in India, which pointed towards the timing of the surveys. BBC had, in January, released a two-part documentary that raised questions over the handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots by the then state government headed by Narendra Modi, and the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) under his prime ministership in 2019. "Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of press under the Modi government. This is done with brazen and unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on February 15. Jaishankar, in an interview with ANI on February 21, said the BBC documentary was "politics by other means", and that a section of western media portrays is attempting to portray India as "extremist". "Many things happened in Delhi in 1984, why don't we see a documentary on that? If that was your concern, you suddenly feel one day, 'I am very humanistic, I must get justice for people who have been wronged'," the minister said.

Moneycontrol News