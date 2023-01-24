English
    BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots screened in several parts of Kerala; BJP Yuva Morcha holds protests

    BBC's "India: The Modi Question" was screened in several parts of the state on Tuesday, prompting protest marches by the BJP's Yuva Morcha against the same.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    New Delhi issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary.

    The controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi helmed the western state was screened across Kerala on Tuesday by various political organisations including the pro-left Students Federation of India (SFI), as the BJP youth wing went up in arms protesting against the screening.

    However, support came in for the BJP from unexpected quarters as senior Congress leader and former Kerala CM AK Antony's son, Anil, voiced displeasure against the documentary.

    Protest marches were taken out by Yuva Morcha to the Victoria College in Palakkad and Government Law College in Ernakulam where SFI followed through with its announcement to screen the documentary.