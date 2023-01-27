 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BBC documentary: Ambedkar University students claim electricity supply cut, police on campus

Jan 27, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Police officials, however, said they were visiting all college and university campuses in the district to ensure peace and tranquillity in the area.

Delhi Police personnel entered the Ambedkar University campus on Friday to stop SFI activists from screening the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots, several students alleged, even as alternative arrangements to watch it on phones and laptops were made.

The Left-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that the screening could not be held as the administration of the government-run university disconnected the power supply but a QR code with a link to the short film were shared with students so that they could watch it on their personal devices.

The SFI had given a call for screening the documentary at 1 pm, while the All India Students' Association (AISA) announced that it would hold a protest to condemn the events that unfolded at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia earlier this week following a call for screening of the film.