Bawani Khera Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bawani Khera Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bawani Khera Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Bawani Khera constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Bawani Khera is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 78.3% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 68.51% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bishamber Singh won this seat by a margin of 2559 votes, which was 1.81% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 141294 votes.Ram Kishan Fouji So Dharampal won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6273 votes. INC polled 104433 votes, 33.55% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
