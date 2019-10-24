Bawani Khera Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bawani Khera Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bawani Khera is an Assembly constituency in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 78.3% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 68.51% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bishamber Singh won this seat by a margin of 2559 votes, which was 1.81% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 141294 votes.