Bawana Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Bawana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bawana is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Bawana Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 61.83% and in 2013, 61.14% of Bawana's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Ved Parkash of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 50557 votes which was 26.99% of the total votes polled. Ved Parkash polled a total of 187344 (58.14%) votes.

BJP's Gugan Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the AAP candidate by a margin of 25639 (15.4%) votes. Gugan Singh polled 166455 which was 41.1% of the total votes polled.