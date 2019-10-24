Bawal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Bawal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Bawal is an Assembly constituency in Rewari district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 73.14% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 66.57% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Banwari Lal won this seat by a margin of 37391 votes, which was 27.15% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 137714 votes.