Batla House encounter: Delhi court convicts Ariz Khan, sentencing on March 15

Ariz Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2018. (Representative image)

A Delhi court on March 8 convicted Ariz Khan in the 2008 Batla House encounter case. The guilty would be sentenced to punishment on March 15, said the order issued by Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav.

Ariz was caught by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in February 2018, nearly 10 years after he went missing following the encounter at Batla House.

The prosecution claimed that Ariz was present among the "terrorists" who had fired upon the police personnel at Batla House on September 19, 2008. He had managed to escape from the site following the encounter, they claimed.

The court, in its judgment, noted that the prosecution has proved the charges levelled against Ariz beyond doubt.

"The evidence adduced on record by the prosecution leaves no matter of doubt that the prosecution has proved the case beyond all reasonable doubt and that the accused is liable to be convicted," LiveLaw reported the judge as saying.

Ariz was held guilty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 186, 333, 353, 302, 307, 174A and 34, along with section 27 of the Arms Act.

In the Batla House encounter, two suspected terrorists - Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid- were killed. One policeman, Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, had lost his life.

Two other suspects - Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan - were arrested following the encounter. Ariz, who was on the run for a decade, is also a member of the banned extremist organisation Indian Mujahideen, the prosecution claimed.

"It has been proved that the accused Ariz Khan managed to escape during shootout and failed to appear before court despite proclamation," the court noted, adding that "intentionally and voluntarily caused murder of Inspector MC Sharma by use of gun shot".