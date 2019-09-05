Batala firecracker factory blast: Owner's family loses 10 members, including head Gulu Baba

The family that owned and operated the firecracker factory in Batala, which was rocked by an explosion on September 4, lost 10 of its members in the blast, The Indian Express has reported.

The head of the family, Gulu Baba, who was in charge of running the business, was also killed in the explosion.

20-year-old Rahul Mattu, who was attending to his mother and sister who were injured in the blast, told the newspaper, “Around 14 family members were inside the premises of the factory at the time of the blast. Ten of them have been killed. My father and elder uncle had died earlier. Now, Gulu Baba was looking after the work. He has also died.”

Rahul escaped the burns as he runs a salon and was at his shop at the time of the explosion. He identified six of his cousins, two nephews and a close relative who lost their lives in the blast – Bablu, Laddi, Raju, Eliya, Raja, Rocky, Winkle, Romy and Tarlok.

"The youngest victim from the family was Raju, who was only 12 years old,” Rahul told the publication.

He said there was a huge stock of raw material stored at the factory ahead of Dussehra, Diwali and the ongoing preparation for the celebration of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. “We had lots of orders and workers were deployed to complete the order,” Rahul said.

He added that this was not the first such blast at the factory and that a worker had died in a similar blast at the factory in January 2017.

“Last time, a blast had occurred as a worker had pushed gunpowder in to cracker shell with more than required force. Same thing might have happened again. Last time, the raw material was not that much. But this time, there was enough raw material to create a high-intensity blast,” Rahul told the newspaper.

Rahul’s family, which lived at a house built on the factory premises, had the cracker factory as their main business.