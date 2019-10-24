Basmath Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Basmath Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Basmath Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Basmath constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Basmath is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Hingoli district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 76.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 75.2% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mundada Jaiprakash Shankarlal won this seat by a margin of 5556 votes, which was 2.77% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 200692 votes.Dandegaonkar Jaiprakash Raosaheb won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 2844 votes. NCP polled 178326 votes, 45.62% of the total votes polled.
