Basmath Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Basmath Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Basmath is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Hingoli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Basmath Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Basmath is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Hingoli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 76.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 75.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mundada Jaiprakash Shankarlal won this seat by a margin of 5556 votes, which was 2.77% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 200692 votes.