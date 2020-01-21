App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Basic demand on fee hike met, calls for JNU VC's removal now not reasonable: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

"Over 80 per cent students have already registered for the winter semester. The students who want to study should not be disturbed. If our universities have to excel in global competition, we need to rise above these issues," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The basic demand of JNU students on the issue of hostel fee hike has been met and calls for the removal of the university's Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar are now not reasonable, says Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The situation in the university is turning normal, the minister told PTI in an interview.

"The basic demand of students about the hostel fees hike has been met. The calls for JNU VC's removal now are not reasonable, removing anybody is not the solution," he added.

Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not aimed at taking away anybody's citizenship, the minister appealed to students "to explain this to those misleading public on the issue and indulging in petty politics".

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Economy #India #JNU #Ramesh Pokhriyal

