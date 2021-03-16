English
'Baseless', says Railways ministry on reports of train cancellations from March 31

"All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today," the Railway ministry said.

March 16, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
Representative image

The Railway Ministry rubbished reports that appeared on social media that Railways is going to cancel its trains which are currently operational from March 31, is misleading and not based on facts.

The ministry said, "Wrong news clips are being circulated in social media. All may please be informed that the video being circulated is last year's news being peddled today".

"It may be noted that express trains and suburban trains currently operational as special trains will continue to run. It is also requested that the passengers may follow covid protocol while travelling," the ministry added.

The Indian Railways has rendered yeoman service during the coronavirus pandemic by transporting 43 lakh migrant labourers, distributing two crore free food packets and making available several hundred coaches to be used as healthcare centres.
