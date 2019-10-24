Barwala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Barwala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Barwala is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 79.48% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.63% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ved Narang won this seat by a margin of 10261 votes, which was 8.15% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 125941 votes.