Barwala Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Barwala Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Barwala Election Result 2019
Barwala is an Assembly constituency in Hisar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 79.48% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.63% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ved Narang won this seat by a margin of 10261 votes, which was 8.15% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 125941 votes.Ram Niwas Ghorela won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 9396 votes. INC polled 94422 votes, 31.77% of the total votes polled.
