Barshi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Barshi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Barshi is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Barshi Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 72.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.98% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Gangadhar Sopal won this seat by a margin of 5111 votes, which was 2.39% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 213503 votes.