Barshi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Barshi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Barshi Election Result 2019
Barshi is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Solapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Maharashtra Poll Barshi Assembly Election Result 2019
Voter turnout was 72.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.98% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Gangadhar Sopal won this seat by a margin of 5111 votes, which was 2.39% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 213503 votes.Sopal Dilip Gangadhar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10209 votes. IND polled 196251 votes, 46.13% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
