Baramati Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Baramati Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Baramati is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information:

Voter turnout was 73.69% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.82% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Anantrao Pawar won this seat by a margin of 89791 votes, which was 39.31% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 228429 votes.