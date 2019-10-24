Baramati Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Baramati Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Baramati Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Baramati constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Baramati is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Baramati Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information:
Voter turnout was 73.69% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.82% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ajit Anantrao Pawar won this seat by a margin of 89791 votes, which was 39.31% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 228429 votes.Ajit Anantrao Pawar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 102797 votes. NCP polled 188334 votes, 68.25% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
