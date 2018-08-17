Banned Chinese glass-coated manja continues to kill birds

Despite being banned, the Chinese manja (kite flying thread) and other glass coated threads are still in use and on Independence Day this year, its use has resulted in thousands of birds getting injured in Delhi.

As reported by The Times of India, the Jain Charity Bird Hospital alone reported around 800 cases of birds being injured due to the use of such banned objects. Compared to the last year, the number has witnessed an increase.

“We have seen an increase in numbers from last year and the usage of manjha is still prevalent. Last year we had recorded around 600 such cases but this year it has been close to around 800,” said Sunil Jain, manager of Chandni Chowk based Jain Charity Bird Hospital.

Jain further added that these numbers may increase with time. “We found pieces of glass and manjha threads stuck in the wings or wrapped around the neck of these animals. In most cases, the birds are unable to recover,” he said.

A similar case has been reported by Shree Vijayanand Jain Hospital in Shahdara. The officials have stated: “We are still doing a count on the birds rescued, however, there has been no effect on the manjha ban.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India received around 300 calls about injured birds, in the last three days. “We got FIRs registered, as this was being openly sold. But no action is being taken by the authorities on their own. Each year, the situation is only getting worse,” said Nikunj Sharma, PETA associate director of policy.