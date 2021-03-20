Banks will be open for only two days between March 27 and April 4. Check dates here

The coming week would be the best time to complete pending bank work as banks would remain closed on most days from March 27 to April 4. There are only two working days for banks between March 27 and April 4.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days from March 27 to March 29, as March 27 falls on a second Saturday, and on March 29 the Holi festival will be celebrated across India.

In addition to these, banks in Bihar’s Patna will remain shut on March 30 also.

Now, though March 31 is not officially a bank holiday, customers are not entertained on this day as it is the last day of the financial year. In fact, to help banks close their yearly accounts, banks remain closed on April 1 too.

Banks across India will be closed on April 2 as well because of Good Friday.

Here is the list of upcoming bank holidays:

March 27 Last Saturday.

March 28 Sunday.

March 29 Holi Holiday.

March 30 Holiday in Patna branch.

March 31 Financial Year-end.

April 1 Banks close yearly accounts.

April 2 Good Friday.